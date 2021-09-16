Fans can't keep calm as Salman Khan shares Shah Rukh Khan's video: 'Swagat nahi karoge SRK ka'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAH RUKH KHAN, SALMAN KHAN Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan recently grabbed everybody's attention when he shared having FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) for not being on OTT. He had posted a video on how he's the only one left who hasn't announced a project for the web. While the actor did not reveal any details, fans took it as a hint for an SRK venture on OTT. Now, days later actor Salman Khan has re-shared Shah Rukh's video on his social media handles writing, 'Hmmm Swagat nahi karoge @iamsrk ka? #SiwaySRK #Ad."

Salman's post for SRK has caught everybody's attention and the fans of superstars can't contain their excitement. "Kings Of Bollywood," commented a fan on Salman's post, while another said, "SRK and Bhaijan coming together, can i be more happy?" Several others dropped heart emojis on the post. Take a look:

For the unversed, it all started when Karan Johar shared on social media a video in which SRK is shown on the balcony of his Mumbai villa, surveying his fans gathered outside in their thousands. The actor takes pride in the fact that he has so many fans, unlike others, but his secretary, played by actor Rajesh Jais pipes up to say that it may be true but "you never know about the future because all the actors now have their films released on OTT".

What the secretary meant was that the stars on OTT are meeting their fans in their homes. That changes SRK's expression because, according to KJo, he's struck by an attack of FOMO.

Taking the fun to the next level, KJo tweeted: "Never thought I'd see the day when even the Baadshah of Bollywood feels FOMO. Now I've seen everything!!"

Ranveer Singh responded by tweeting: "INKA SANS OF HUMOR TOH ALAG HAI BHAISAHAB!!! SRK ko bhi FOMO ho sakta hai?? ?????? #SiwaySRK

Noticing the fun everyone was having at his expense, SRK replied to Karan's tweet with the cryptic comment: "Hmmmm... Picture toh abhi baaki hai... mere doston..."

Over the past year, most of the Bollywood superstars, from Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, and even Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra and Abhishek Bachchan have had films released directly on OTT platforms. The notable person missing from this list has been Shah Rukh Khan.