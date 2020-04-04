Image Source : INSTA/GAURI KHAN Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri offer 4-storey personal office space for quarantine purpose in Mumbai

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is doing every possible bit to fight the coronavirus crisis. The Raees actor's various companies - Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX - recently pledged to provide support in these testing times. Now, SRK and wife Gauri Khan have offered their personal office space in Mumbai for quarantine purpose. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shared the same on Twitter and thanked the couple for their support.

“We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture!”, BMC tweeted.

From providing protective equipment for medical workers to helping in procuring test kits to providing meals to those who are homeless, Shah Rukh Khan has gone all out to help everyone in the way he can and these gestures have surely won the hearts of millions of people who follow the star.

SRK along with wife Gauri and business partners Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta have also pledged contributions to the PM-CARES Fund through their IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Additionally, KKR and Khan's NGO, Meer Foundation, will supply 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Maharashtra and West Bengal governments for healthcare professionals.

