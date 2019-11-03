Burj Khalifa lights up with special birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan

Dubai's Burj Khalifa was lit up wih a special birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 54 this year and on this special day fans of the superstar wished him in their own special day. Shah Rukh Khan's birthday was not just celebrated in India but fans of SRK from across the world poured their wishes on this ay. Dubai's Burj Khalifa gave Shah Rukh Khan its birthday wish in style. The tallest building in the world was lit up with a special birthday wish for SRK. Shah Rukh Khan himself shared this video on his Instagram. Sharing the video of his birthday celebration at Burj Khali and wrote, "To my brother, the awesomely cool Mr. #MohamedAlabbar and Burj Khalifa Emaar Dubai. Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been. Love u Dubai. It’s my birthday and I’m the guest!"