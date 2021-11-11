'Shaadi doston ki ho rahi hai...' Is Siddhant Chaturvedi hinting at co-star Katrina Kaif's wedding?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi and his unique poetry which he usually shares in his captions often grab attention. Earlier today, Siddhant took to his social media to share a trio of new pictures, where he exudes vintage style in a classic brown velvet suit paired with a relatable caption. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 star hinted at a friend's wedding, though he did not mention any details. Reading his caption, many wondered if he's talking about the rumoured wedding of his co-star Katrina Kaif and actor Vicky Kaushal.

The lines read, "Shaadi doston ki ho rahi hai, Suit hum silwa rahe hain.Wo kya hai na picture aa rahi hai 19th ko, warna wahi purana almari mein rakha sabse neeche daba standard navy blue blazer jo ki Graduation/Orientation aur na jaane kitne Mundan parties mein repeat hua…Wo Pehente…Apne Dost ki shaadi yaani-Uske Farewell pe. Aur miltey Pighli Vanilla ice cream stall ke paas. Aur shayad ab bhi wahin mil jayein, Kyunki Saadgi mein Swag bhi hai. #MyNotes / / #SiddyChats"

"Is this for #VikKat wedding?" wrote a fan in the comment box. "Bollywood Wedding season," said another. "Vicky Katrina kee shaadi mei chocolate pudding," wrote a third user. Check out the post here!

The actor recently revealed how his journey with YRF actually began way before Bunty Aur Babli 2. "I have a very long relation with YRF studios. During my college days, a lot of my friends used to come to the studio for auditions or internships so if I ever accompanied them, I always waited outside at a chai tapri and just had chai," he said.

He adds, "No matter how much my friends asked me to come in, I never went in because I had this dream to be invited inside by Aditya Chopra sir and even though it seemed like a far-fetched dream that time, I had decided that it was the only way I was going to go in there if I ever did. And when Bunty Aur Babli 2 happened, it became one of the most special films for me because it made my dream come true."

The multi-talented star had also released a self-written song, Dhoop in the pandemic last year. On the work front, he has various big-ticket projects like Shakun Batra's untitled next alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday, Phone Bhoot, featuring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khattar, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan as well as the action film, Yudhra besides his next release, Bunty Aur Babli 2.