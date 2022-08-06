Selena Gomez dating Italian producer Andrea Lervolino? 'Romantic' pics from birthday bash go viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SELARM Selena Gomez seen with movie producer Andrea Lervolino

Selena Gomez has sparked dating rumours with Italian movie producer Andrea Lervolino as images from her birthday bash in Italy are going viral on social media. Selena is seen in seemingly romantic moments with Andrea which has led to speculation that the Only Murders In The Building actress has found a partner. The images do tell a story but whether or not Selena has a new man in her life is still uncertain.

Selena Gomez's pics from Italy bash go viral

In the images circulating widely on social media, Selena is seen in a shimmery outfit. She seems to be having a fun time as she is surrounded by friends. However, what caught the attention of the netizens is Selena's closeness with Andrea, In the viral pics, Andrea is seen around Selena at various moments. In one of the pictures, he has his arms rested on her shoulders as they enjoy each other's company to the fullest. Now, rumours are rife that Selena and Andrea are dating.

Selena and Andrea enjoy each other's company

One of the images shows Selena and Andrea raising glasses to toast. Another picture shows Andrea hugging Selena tightly, while in one they are seen dancing and laughing. As Selena took the mic while the live band performs, Andrea is seen close by her side. Selena also blows out the candles and cuts her cake during the birthday bash and Andrea is by her side at all times. In another image, the alleged couple looks out at the ocean along with other people.

Read: Supergirl starring Sasha Calle scrapped too after Batgirl? Details inside

Earlier, Selena hosted a star-studded party for her 30th birthday which included guests like Camila Cabello, Olivia Rodrigo and others.

Latest Entertainment News