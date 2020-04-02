Seen Sara Ali Khan's video performing Odissi dance yet?

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared a throwback video of herself performing the traditional Odissi dance. Sara took to Instagram, where she shared her video performing the dance in a blush pink chikankari suit. Her dance video currently has 1.8 million likes on the website.

She captioned it: "Battu Happy Utkala Dibas." Have a look at it here:

Recently, pictures of Sara Ali Khan in pretty ethnic wear have flooded the internet and, reports have it that the pictures are from Atrangi Re shoot. In the photos, the Kedaranth actress is seen wearing a blue kurti and peach Patiala salwar with a golden dupatta. She is sitting on a tractor and completed her look by leaving her hair loose open and teamed it up with red bangles.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's "Love Aajkal", which also starred Kartik Aaryan. She will next be seen in the remake of the 1995 hit "Coolie No.1". The film also features Varun Dhawan.

