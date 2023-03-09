Actor-director Satish Kaushik passes away at 66

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Satish Kaushik

Actor-director Satish Kaushik passed away, tweeted Anupam Kher in the wee hours of Thursday (March 9). Taking to his social media handle, 'The Kashmir Files' actor wrote in Hindi, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!." Satish suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital in New Delhi.

Satish Kaushik is survived by his wife and a daughter. The late actor-director even attended a Holi party with Javed Akhtar, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha and more at Janki Kutir in Juhu on March 7.

Born on April 13, 1965, in Haryana, Satish Kaushik was an Indian actor, comedian, screenwriter, director and producer. He was known for his roles as Calendar in the 1987 superhero film, Mr India, as Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana (1997), and as Chanu Ahmed in the British film Brick Lane (2007), directed by Sarah Gavron. The actor also won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award in 1990 for Ram Lakhan and in 1997 for Saajan Chale Sasural. The actor had recently received critical acclaim for his character Ratan Lamba, owner of a condom factory, in the film Chhatriwali. The film is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar.

He was set to essay the role of freedom fighter and former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram in Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency. In the movie, Kangana will be sharing the screen with Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman and others. Billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India, “Emergency" is written and directed by Kangana Ranaut. She will also star in the movie as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

He was an alumnus National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India. The actor was married to Shashi Kaushik in 1985.

