Sara Ali Khan goofing around with brother Ibrahim is major sibling goals

Sara Ali Khan's latest Instagram post will surely put a smile on your face

Sara Ali Khan has emerged to be the darling of not only the film industry but the social media as well.

Her Instagram posts are entertaining -- and often full of self deprecating humour which we heart.

Sara's latest post featuring brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is another addition to the list of her quirks -- making a joke on almost anything.

In the first of the three videos, Sara asks Ibrahim to say something really funny really fast.

Ibrahim responds with 'Knock Knock'. Sara asks: 'Who's that?'.

Ibrahim says Amos. Sara jokes, 'Amos-quito' and they both share a laugh.

Sara's jokes don't stop here and she continues joking around with Ibrahim and continues the streak of her mosquito jokes in the next videos.

Sara captioned her post: "Happy new year Life is short- live laugh love and avoid mosquitoes‼️" and wished her fans on the Hindu New year -- celebrated on the next day of Diwali.

Sara had also shared pictures with her family from Diwali to wish her fans and followers. In one of the pictures, Sara Ali Khan was seen with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and brothers Ibrahim and Taimur.

Sara was also seen posing with Ibrahim and Amrita Singh for a Diwali picture. Sharing the pictures, Sara captioned, "Diwali Hai. Lots and lots of love, luck and laughter from my two safer, eco-friendlier but equally loud pattakas,"

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently busy with her next film with Varun Dhawan. The duo will be seen pairing up for the remake of 1995’s super hit Coolie No. 1 which is being directed by David Dhawan.

Sara will also be seen opposite rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan in director Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal which is set to release on February 14, 2020.