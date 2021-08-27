Sara Ali Khan gives a peek into her Ladakh vacay with Radhika Madan, enjoys 'pahadi maggi'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan gives a peek into her Ladakh vacay with Radhika Madan

Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan and Radhika Madan are enjoying their time in Ladakh. They were earlier snapped together at the Mumbai airport. The duo flew to the beautiful location on Wednesday and are having the time of their lives in the valleys and mountains of Ladakh. Recently, Sara took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from her getaway. She dropped some amazing pics and videos drooling over delicious Maggi and enjoying the serenity of the Thikse Monastery there.

The post was captioned in Hindi as, ''Prakhriti Sukh Shanti". In the first pic, Sara can be seen sitting by a terrace window while in the second one, she and Radhika Madan pose happily for the camera on stairs. The actress also visited the Pangong Tso in Ladakh. Whether Radhika and Sara are in Ladakh for a shoot or for a leisure trip is still unknown.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan enjoys 'pahadi maggi'

A few days back, Sara teamed up with NGO to help Covid-19 orphan kids. Taking to her Instagram she had shared a video and said, "Hello everyone, so today is my birthday and obviously I'm happy and excited, but mostly grateful that I get to spend today with my family and loved ones, but there are so many children who have lost this privilege and their loved ones, their families, their parents."

Sara, the firstborn of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor's film 'Kedarnath' in 2018, and since then she featured in movies like 'Simmba', 'Love Aaj Kal 2', and 'Coolie No. 1'. She will be next in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', which also features Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

Talking about Radhika Madan, she made her debut in Bollywood with Vishal Bhardwaj's comedy-drama Pataakha. The actress was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which released last year. Also, she featured in Netflix's series Ray, in which she starred in Vasan Bala's segment titled Spotlight. She was seen in OTT anthology "Feels Like Ishq." It film brings together six directors -- Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Anand Tiwari, Danish Aslam, Jaydeep Sarkar, Sachin Kundalkar and Devrath Sagar. Now, Radhika has a film titled Shiddat lined up.

Also Read: Aparshakti Khurana becomes proud father to a baby girl, names her Arzoie