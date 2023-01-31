Confirmed! Sanjay Dutt to make Tamil debut opposite Vijay in Thalapathy 67

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KUMARANRAINA Sanjay Dutt and Vijay Thalapathy join hands for Thalapathy 67

A day after the official announcement of Vijay starrer 'Thalapathy 67', the makers have another surprise in the box. The legendary actor Sanjay Dutt has been roped in for his Tamil debut for the movie. As per the buzz, Dutt is playing the film’s villain. This isn’t the first time Dutt has signed on for a major film in the south. He was the antagonist in last year’s highest-grosser, the Kannada film KGF Chapter 2.

Announcing the news, Seven Screen studios tweeted, "We feel esteemed to welcome @duttsanjay sir to Tamil Cinema and we are happy to announce that he is a part of #Thalapathy67". In the poster, Sanjay Dutt can be seen in a menacing avatar and his thoughts about joining the film are also shared. The note reads, "When I heard the one-liner of Thalapathy 67, I knew in that exact moment that I had to be a part of this film and I am thrilled to start this journey."

Thalapathy 67 will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, marking the director’s second collaboration with Vijay after 'Master'. Director Lokesh shared a picture with the actor on his Twitter profile on Monday evening, writing, “Good evening guys! More than happy to join hands with @actorvijay na once again.” The picture showed Lokesh and Vijay bumping their bracelets in the manner of a fist bump.

Apart from this, the film is a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe aka LCU which has a huge fan following. Lokesh's previous directorial Kaithi and Vikram are part of this cinematic universe. Trisha Krishnan, Gautham Menon and Mysskin are also a part of the movie. The film is expected to hit theatres by the end of 2023. Hitmaker Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for the yet-to-be-titled project.

Also Read: Shaakuntalam to Michael; South movies releasing in theatres in February 2023 | FULL List

Also Read: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli visit ashram of PM Modi’s spiritual guru in Rishikesh | Photos Viral

Latest Entertainment News