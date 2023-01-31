Shaakuntalam to Michael; South movies releasing in theatres in February 2023 | FULL List

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PAVAN_BATTINA South movies releasing in February

While January has proved to be a successful month for the film industry, February seems to be more anticipated as the South film industry has a flood of releases. From 'Suvarna Sundari' to 'Michael' there is a long list of releases for next month. The South movies are receiving applause from the masses and have been making a lot of noise. From Vijay Thalapathy’s 'Varisu' to Ajith Kumar’s 'Thunivu', and Chiranjeevi’s 'Waltair Veerayya', these movies have set the box office on fire. The hype of South films has been persistent and here is the full list of the movies releasing in February.

1. Shaakuntalam

Shaakuntalam is a romantic fantasy entertainer movie directed by Gunasekhar. The movie casts Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan in the main lead roles along with Allu Arha, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr.M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Jisshu Sengupta, and many others have seen in supporting roles. The music was composed by Mani Sharma and is produced by Neelima Guna under Gunaa Teamworks banner. The movie will release on February 17, 2023.

2. Suvarna Sundari

Suvarna Sundari movie is a visual thriller directed by MSN Surya and produced by ML Lakshmi under S. Team Pictures Banner while Sai Karthik has scored music for this movie. Poorna, Jayaprada, Sakshi Choudhary, Ram and Indra are playing the main lead roles along with Saikumar, Naginedu, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Mukhtar Khan, Avinash are seen in supporting roles in this movie. The movie is slated to release on February 3, 2023.

3. Amigos

Amigos is an action thriller movie directed by Rajendra Reddy. The movie casts Nandamuri Kalyanram and Ashika Ranganath in the main lead role. The music has been composed by Ghibran while the cinematography is done by Soundar Rajan S and it is edited by Tammiraju. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri movie makers banner. The movie will release on February 10, 2023.

4. Michael

Director Rajit Jeyakodi’s ambitious project Michael stars Sandeep Kishan in the lead, accompanied by Vikram fame Vijay Sethupathi and Divyansha Kaushik in pivotal roles. The powerful trailer, embedded with the high-octane stunt, has already grabbed the eyeballs of many. Michael revolves around the life of a couple whose life changes after a ruthless underworld gang enters their blissful haven. The movie will hit the theatres on February 3, 2023.

5. Run Baby Run

Both written and directed by debutant Jiyen Krishnakumar, Run Baby Run promises to deliver a suspenseful thriller, going by the film’s trailer. RJ Balaji and Aishwarya Rajesh are roped in as the lead characters with Isha Talwar, and Radhika Sarathkumar essaying crucial roles. This movie will clash with Survana Sundari, Micheal on February 3. 2023.

6. Sir

Sir is an action drama movie directed by Venky Atluri. The movie casts Dhanush, Samyuktha Menon, Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, and many others in the lead roles. The music has been composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar. The film is produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments - Fortune Four Cinemas banner. The movie is Dhanush's straight debut Telugu film. It will hit the theatres on February 17, 2023.

7. Nani 30

Nani 30 is an emotional drama movie directed by Shouryuv. The movie casts Nani and Mrunal Thakur in the main lead roles along with Baby Kiara Khanna. The music has been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab while the cinematography was done by Sanu John Varughese ISC and it is edited by Praveen Anthony. The film is produced by Mohan Cherukuri(CVM), Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala and Murthy K S under Vyra Entertainments banner. The movie will release on February 20, 2023.

Also Read: Dasara Teaser: Nani's raw avatar gives fans goosebumps, watch action-packed video

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu underwent rigorous training for Shaakuntalam; shot during peak COVID

Latest Entertainment News