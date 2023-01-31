Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli visit ashram of PM Modi’s spiritual guru in Rishikesh | Photos Viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli visit an ashram in Rishikesh

Anushka Sharma visited Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj's samadhi at Swami Dayanand Ashram in Rishikesh with husband and former India skipper Virat Kohli, ahead of India's Test series against Australia. Several pictures went viral in which Anushka and Virat are seen worshipping at the ashram. The duo is expected to perform rituals at the ashram.

Reportedly, Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj was the ‘spiritual guru’ of PM Narendra Modi. It is to be noted that Virat has taken a break from T20Is and that’s why he is not playing in the ongoing New Zealand series. Also, if reports are to be believed Virat and Anushka are planning to conduct a bhandara at the Dayanand Giri Ashram.

Virat also obliged other devotees with selfie requests at the ashram. Take a look

Virat and Anushka's visit to Rishikesh comes days after the duo along with their daughter Vamika sought blessings at an ashram in Vrindavan. They paid a visit to Baba Neem Karoli Ashram in Vrindavan earlier this week and stayed at the Ashram for about an hour and had ‘darshan’ of Baba's 'samadhi', besides meditating in a 'kutia' (hut). They also donated blankets at the ashram, as per reports. Anushka's family has been a follower of Baba Neem Karoli.

After this, the family left for the Maa Anandamayi Ashram.

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023

Regarding the matches, Australia is set to tour India in the coming few days for a four-game Test series. The series, popularly known as the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, will be essential in determining the top two spots in the World Test Championship. The top teams will earn a playoff position for the one-off championship game at The Oval in June. The series will begin on 9th February in Nagpur while the ODIs will kickstart on March 17 in Mumbai.

What's next for Anushka Sharma

On the professional front, Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in 'Qala'. Next, she will be seen in the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy and is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The sports drama will also premiere on Netflix.

