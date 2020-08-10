Monday, August 10, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Sanjay Dutt recovers, discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati hospital (Pics)

Sanjay Dutt recovers, discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati hospital (Pics)

Sanjay Dutt had been admitted at Lilavati hospital in Mumbai after complaining of breathlessness on Saturday.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 10, 2020 16:13 IST
Sanjay Dutt recovers, discharged from Lilavati hospital
Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Sanjay Dutt recovers, discharged from Lilavati hospital

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dut, who was admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai after complaining of breathlessness on Saturday, has now been discharged from the hospital. The Sadak 2 actor was spotted waving at the paparazzi as he stepped out of the hospital. On being hospitalized, the 61-year-old actor took to Twitter and wrote, "Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings."

India Tv - Sanjay Dutt discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati hospital

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Sanjay Dutt discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati hospital

India Tv - Sanjay Dutt discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati hospital

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Sanjay Dutt discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati hospital

Sanjay Dutt tested negative for the novel coronavirus and was kept for observation in non-Covid ICU ward in the hospital. 

India Tv - Sanjay Dutt discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati hospital

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Sanjay Dutt discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati hospital

 

 

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X