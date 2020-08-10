Sanjay Dutt recovers, discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati hospital (Pics)

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Sanjay Dutt recovers, discharged from Lilavati hospital

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dut, who was admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai after complaining of breathlessness on Saturday, has now been discharged from the hospital. The Sadak 2 actor was spotted waving at the paparazzi as he stepped out of the hospital. On being hospitalized, the 61-year-old actor took to Twitter and wrote, "Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings."

Sanjay Dutt tested negative for the novel coronavirus and was kept for observation in non-Covid ICU ward in the hospital.

