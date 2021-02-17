Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJANA SANGHI Sanjana Sanghi is all smiles with 'Om: The Battle Within' co-star Aditya Roy Kapur & director| Pics

Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi on Wednesday shared pictures with her Om: The Battle Within co-star Aditya Roy Kapur and director Kapil Verma. Sanjana and Aditya began shooting for the film last year and now, reportedly the schedule has come to an end. Filmmaker Ahmed Khan announced the news of the 'Aashiqui 2' actor to be cast in the new film on the latter's 35th birthday, which is scheduled to be directed by Kapil Verma and co-produced by Khan, his wife Shaira Khan and Zee Studios.

Recently, the team celebrated the scheduled shoot end and Aditya and Sanjana were joined by director Verma at a restaurant. Now Taking to his Instagram handle, Sanjana wrote: "My forever favourite human sandwich. Om, Kavya & our Captain Kaps." In the photos the actress can be seen leaning on the director while Aditya is seen sitting beside both of them.

'Om: The Battle Within' will mark the directorial debut of action director Tinu Verma's son Kapil. Actress Sanjana Sanghi will play the lead actress named Kavya in the film.

In December last year, Sanjana had shared pictures as the film's shoot commenced. She wrote, "Our beautiful journey begins!! DAY 1 with the best @adityaroykapur. Most stoked for my next action-thriller OM:The Battle Within produced by @zeestudiosofficial, @khan_ahmedasas, and @shairaahmedkhan and directed by @itskapilverma! Need all your blessings #Summer2021."

On the other hand, Kapur took to Instagram and shared a picture of the clapboard from the first day of the shoot and wrote, "And the journey begins! 'Om', my next film with @sanjanasanghi96. Produced by @zeestudiosofficial, @khan_ahmedasas and @shairaahmedkhan and directed by @itskapilverma! #Summer2021. Shoot begins."