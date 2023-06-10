Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Varun Dhawan groove to Oo Antava in Serbian club during Citadel filming

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Samantha and Varun enjoy a Serbian club.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in Siberia shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel with co-star Varun Dhawan. Apart from work, the actress is making sure to have the best time and the latest video is proof. Her popular dance number, Oo Antava was played at a club in Siberia, and she couldn't stop dancing. The actress grooved Varun to the song.

Sam has become a massive name in the country, and she enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 27 million followers on Instagram. Now talking about her viral dance video, her song from Pushpa became a rage online after it was released, and Sam grooving on the same is like a dream come true for all her fans.

In a video that surfaced online, Samantha seems elated that her song Oo Antava from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise is played at a club in Siberia. Varun Dhawan, the doting friend and co-star is seen rooting for her as well. The actress couldn't hold herself as she danced and killed it with her moves to the song.

Samantha is busy shooting back-to-back for her upcoming films. After wrapping a schedule of her romantic film Kushi in Turkey, the actress flew to Siberia for the shoot of the upcoming web series Citadel. The Indian version of Citadel is headlined by The Family Man directors Raj and DK. Citadel is an espionage action series created by the Russo brothers’ AGBO.

Samantha will next be seen in Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The film is scheduled to release on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Meanwhile, Samantha took to her Instagram story and sent wishes to the newly engaged couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. The actress shared a photo of the couple from the engagement ceremony and tagged them as she wrote, "Congratulations cuties." The reel to real-life couple got engaged on Friday night in an intimate ceremony held in the presence of family members.

