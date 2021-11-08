Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about how hard times reveal true friends

After her separation from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's social media activity is being closely noticed by fans and followers. The actress on Monday (November 8) took to Instagram to wish her best friend Manjula Anagani on her birthday. In the post, Samantha pointed that hard times reveal true friends. Sharing a group photo with filmmaker BV Nandini Reddy and star Malavika Nair, ​Samantha wrote, "Happy birthday @drmanjulaanaganiofficial. I consider myself lucky to have a friend like you. They say hard times reveal true friends. No truer friend than you doc. I hope you know how much you’re loved today. Happy birthday."

In the pictures, Samantha looked pretty in a black and white stripe dress as she posed for the lens. She completed her look with statement earrings, minimal makeup and hair tied in a bun.

Last month, Samantha and Naga confirmed their split by issuing statements on their respective Instagram handles. In it, they asked for privacy and support during difficult times. Not just this, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also deleted nearly all her pictures from Instagram with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya post their divorce. The pictures including the ones from their wedding ceremonies and several others from their family outings and vacations were taken down by the actress.

She deleted pictures from their trips to Spain and Amsterdam, most pictures from Rana Daggubati's wedding, Christmas celebrations, among others.

On the professional front, Samantha, who was last seen in the popular OTT series 'The Family Man 2' will reportedly next be seen in Gunasekhar's mythical film 'Shaakuntalam.'

Recently, the production house Dream Warrior Pictures made an announcement about their upcoming project with Samantha. This yet-to-be titled film will be directed by debutant Shantaruban Gnanasekharan. Also, the movie is a bilingual project and it is to be made in Telugu and Tamil. The makers also unveiled a poster featuring Samantha.

