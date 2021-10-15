Samantha Ruth Prabhu signs bilingual film with Shantaruban Gnanasekharan post her separation announcement

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PRABHU_SR/INSTA/SAMANTHA Samantha Ruth Prabhu signs bilingual film with Shantaruban Gnanasekharan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set for her upcoming movie venture to get on the sets soon. Production house Dream Warrior Pictures made an announcement about their upcoming project. This prestigious movie is the production No 30 of Dream Warrior Pictures and is to feature the most happening south Indian actress Samantha in the lead role. This yet-to-be titled film will be directed by debutant Shantaruban Gnanasekharan. Also, the movie is a bilingual project and it is to be made in Telugu and Tamil. The makers also unveiled a poster featuring Samantha, along with the film poster.

Samantha looks sad, yet elegant in the picture unveiled by the makers. There is no official confirmation regarding the other cast members to share the screen alongside Samantha yet.

It is reported that SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu will be producing the film. Other cast and crew will be revealed soon. Samantha will start shooting for this movie soon, as the makers are making necessary arrangements for the film to get on the sets.

Samantha's mythological movie 'Shaakunthalam' is currently in the post-production phase. The 'Rangasthalam' actress recently joined the team to complete the dubbing formalities as well.

Meanwhile, the announcement came soon after Samantha announced her separation with Naga Chaitanya. The two confirmed their split by issuing statements on their respective Instagram handles. Samantha had written that she and Chay had decided to separate on October 2. In the statement, the duo asked for privacy and support during these difficult times. Samantha talks about 'change' in FIRST social media post after separation from Naga Chaitanya

She wrote: "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.

