Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHARUTHPRABHUOFFL Samantha Akkineni soaks in the 'joy of being able to pause'

Telugu superstar Samantha Akkineni is enjoying the idea of being able to pause right now, and re-center before taking on the hectic grind of life once again. Samantha posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, which she shared on Tuesday, the actress is looking at the camera and flashing a big smile.

"The joy in being able to pause and re-center," Samantha wrote as caption.

Samantha, who is married to Nagarjuna's son and Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, and is all set to appear in season two of The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee. Last month, the character emoji of The Family Man went live featuring Bajpayee and Samantha's characters. Interestingly, Samantha Akkineni became reportedly the first Indian female actor to have an emoji on Twitter.

The Family Man will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 12. Maintaining a cryptic quirk in sync with the show's theme of espionage, the release date rounds off to '1202' in '2021'. South star Samantha Akkineni joins the action in season two, as an antagonist. Srikant, while struggling to balance his personal and professional lives, will be pitted against a new nemesis, Raji, played by Samantha.

Besides Bajpayee, the show brings back Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Sharad Kelkar. Created, directed and produced by Raj and DK, the show also features Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur and Seema Biswas. The series will see Tamil cinema including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal in the cast, too.

-With IANS inputs