Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Salman Khan teases film with Shah Rukh, says 'Tiger 3' eyeing for December 2022 release

Superstar Salman Khan on Monday said there is a possibility that he and his close friend superstar Shah Rukh Khan might come together for a film, after the duo will be seen making extended appearances in their upcoming movies, "Tiger 3" and "Pathan", respectively. Yash Raj Films' "Tiger 3" is the next chapter in the spy action-thriller franchise, which will see Salman and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as agents Tiger and Zoya. The film will also star Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

YRF is also backing Shah Rukh-led actioner 'Pathan', which will feature Salman in an extended cameo. There were reports that the films will be a part of YRF's 'spy universe', which will ultimately bring its heroes for a movie together. During a media interaction outside his Panvel farmhouse, where he is celebrating his 56th birthday, Salman said "Tiger 3" would release by December 2022 and teased the possibility of him and Shah Rukh teaming up for another project.

"We are coming together in 'Tiger' and 'Pathan'. 'Tiger 3' should be released by December 2022, before that 'Pathan' will release. Then maybe both of us will come together," the actor told reporters.

'Tiger 3' is helmed by Maneesh Sharma, while "Pathan" is directed by Siddharth Anand.

"Pathan" marks Shah Rukh's first film after 2018 romantic-drama "Zero", in which Salman also had a cameo. During the interaction, Salman confirmed he will be filming for his recently announced 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' sequel after he finishes two of his projects, "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali" and the second installment of the hit comedy "No Entry".

The actor said the follow-up of "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", being written by veteran screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote the story for the 2015 original, will be titled "Pavanputra Bhaijaan".

(With PTI Inputs)