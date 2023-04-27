Salman Khan shares his excitement to host Filmfare Awards 2023. Here's what he posted

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan

The biggest night of entertainment is here as the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 is all set to roll the red carpet on April 27 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai with Salman Khan being the host. Well, no one can beat Bollywood superstar in hosting a show or event. He is now all set to take anchoring command at Filmfare Awards 2023, which is happening on Thursday night.

The prestigious award ceremony will be hosted by Salman Khan along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul. Celebrities such as Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez are going to perform on the stage.

Ahead of the prestigious award ceremony, Salman dropped a picture from the grand set of the event. Dressed in a grey casual t-shirt and blue jeans, Salman looked super cool. Sharing his excitement about the event, he wrote, "Nobody knows what tomorrow holds.... Not true in this case as it's Filmfare Awards tomorrow.. bas ache se ho jaaye, duo karo kyunki duaaon me hai bada dam. Vande Mataram. (Hope all goes well. Please pray as there is a lot of power in prayers.)"

For decades, the elegant and prestigious Black Lady has been the epitome of credibility and success in the world of Indian cinema. A few days ago, Filmfare disclosed the official list of nominees this year in 28 different categories. Several awards were declared in the technical and non-technical categories with nominations in a total of 19 main categories. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt has bagged ten nominations including Best Film, Best Director, Best actor in a leading role (female), Best Music Album and Best Debut (male), Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files is competing in six categories.

What's next for Salman Khan?

The Bollywood actor's latest offering is 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', which also stars Bhumika Chawla, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Venkatesh Daggubatti and many more, received mixed reviews from critics.

He will next be seen in 'Tiger 3', which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film will also have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. The two Khans will be seen performing some high-octane action in the film. The much-awaited film of 2023 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and it will release on Diwali.

