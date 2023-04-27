Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Salman Khan-Shehnaaz Gill's film sees a major drop

Thursday, April 27, 2023
     
Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Salman Khan's film showed a major decline on Wednesday with its collections slipping further.

Ridhi Suri Written By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Updated on: April 27, 2023 7:49 IST
Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan Box Office
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan Box Office

Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Salman Khan's Eid release has witnessed a major drop as the box office collection of the film was in single digits. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has gone down another leg on Wednesday as it looks at a 30 per cent drop from its previous day's collection. It was expected that the film will fare well at the box office, however, things seem difficult as the film continues to drop. According to Box Office India, "Maharashtra did well over the Eid period and even Monday but it's a huge struggle now and Delhi / UP will easily come out the best market for the film."

Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan Box Office Report:

On Day 1, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earned Rs 15.81 crore at the box office in India which became Khan's second-lowest opening. Considering his blockbusters like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick and others, KBKJ opened below expectations. It went on to collect Rs 26 crore on Sunday. However, after the weekend, the film continued to fall. The first week should close at Rs 86 crore nett.

"Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has gone down another leg on Wednesday as it looks at another drop of 30% approx and collections in the 4-4.50 crore nett range. This was likely as the collections in some parts were still inflated on Tuesday but those have come down to more neutral levels," BOI stated. Looking at the drop on Wednesday, Salman's film is heading towards becoming an average performer at the box office, as the best-case scenario. To achieve this feat, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan should maintain a strong pace in its second week.

 

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The Farhad Samji directorial, which hit the theatres ahead of Eid, is Salman's first big screen release in a leading role in four years. The film marked the Bollywood debut of both Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. A Salman Khan Film (SKF) production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

