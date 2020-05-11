Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ BEINGSALMANKHAN Salman Khan's song 'Tere Bina' with Jacqueline Fernandez to be out tomorrow

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been indulging in a lot of creative activities amid the lockdown. He is quarantining at his Panvel farmhouse with his family and friends like actress Jacqueline Fernandez amongst others. He launched his YouTube channel where his song 'Pyaar Karona' was released. And now after the success of the first song, the 'Tiger Zinda hai' actor is back with another one in which he will be seen romancing Jacqueline amid the beautiful views of the farmhouse. After sharing the teaser of the song on the occasion of Mother's Day 2020, the actor on Monday announced that the song will be out on May 12.

Salman Khan took to Instagram to announce that his much-awaited song 'Tere Bina' with Jacqueline Fernandez will be out tomorrow at 12 PM. He shared a poster in which the actress can be seen lying her head comfortably on Salman's shoulders. Captioning the poster he wrote, "Tere Bina...coming to you at this premiere link soon! #TereBinaOutTomorrow."

Salman shared the teaser on Instagram and captioned it, "Tere bina... wishing all mothers a v happy Mother’s Day." Sharing the song on YouTube, the actor wrote, "Life is incomplete without that special someone, who lights up every moment of life. With them every step is an opportunity and everyday is a new beginning. Watch the teaser of my upcoming song, 'Tere Bina'."

The actor got candid about the song in a conversation with Walusha De Sousa and said, "Ek gaana mere zehen me tha and then I thought ki iss gaane ko iss time me release kar hi dete hain." It has been composed by Ajay Bhatia and the lyrics are by Shabbir Ahmed.

When Jacqueline was asked about the latest song, she said, "We are used to shooting songs on very big productions, taking large amount of days costume, hair makeup and weeks of prep but all of a sudden we find ourselves working with a team of three people (Salman, Jacqueline and a DOP). For the first time I found myself checking lighting and moving props around. It was a great experience to know that you can use what comes your way and make the most of any situation."

Recently, Jacqueline shared a small movie that she made amid the lockdown at the farmhouse. The video of the same was shared by Salman on Instagram with a caption, "A film by Jacqueline Fernandez ...."

On the professional front, Salman will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai which also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. The film is being directed by Prabhudeva.

