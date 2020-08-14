Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHAN Salman Khan's 'Being Human' clothing line launches face masks

The coronavirus outbreak is increasing day by day. Thousands of people are vulnerable to this virus. As everyone is slowly returning to their work after getting the exemption in lockdown, they are being advised to take many precautions. Everyone has been asked to wear masks and follow social distancing rules at all places. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, in his latest Instagram post appealed his fans to stay safe by wearing masks at all places and at all times. The Dabangg actor's 'Being Human' clothing line has launched face masks amid the pandemic. He shared a picture of himself wearing a mask and also shared that they have begun a new task-- to wear and to make others wear a mask.

Taking to Instagram, Salman wrote alongside his photo, "Being Human Clothing nay aaj mask launch kiya hai. Aur, hamara ek hi task, pehno aur pehnao mask. Jab aap ek mask kharidenge, apko hamari aur say ek mask free milega, jo aap khud zaroorat mando ko de sakte ho.

Jab bhi bahar nikle, jaan ya anjaan logon kay saath, pehniye mask aur saath main saamajik doori, social distancing, banaye rakhiye. Yahan available hai - Being Human Clothing Stores aur beinghumanclothing.com pe @beinghumanclothing."

The actor on the occasion of EID launched his own grooming and personal care brand 'FRSH.'He took to his social media to share a video where he can be seen talking about his brand. Captioning the post-Salman wrote, "Launching my new grooming & personal care brand FRSH! @FrshGrooming Yeh hai aapka, mera, hum sabka brand jo layega aap tak behtareen products. Sanitizers aa chuke hain, jo milenge aapko yaha. Toh try karo!@FrshGrooming ko follow karo! #RahoFrshRahoSafe."

Salman actively posts videos on his social media handles to raise awareness about the importance of social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis. Have a look at some of them here:

Salman Khan was spending time at the Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown. Salman has now returned to the Galaxy apartment from the farmhouse. He also shot the first promo of Bigg Boss 2020 at Panvel Farmhouse.

