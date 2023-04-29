Salman Khan REACTS to his 'no deep necklines' rule on the movie sets: 'Muje nai chahiye...' | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEINGSALMANKHAN Salman Khan REACTS to his 'no deep necklines' rule on the movie sets

Salman Khan was lately in the headlines after his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Palak Tiwari revealed that the superstar has a rule on his movie sets that women cannot wear 'deep necklines'. Soon after Palak's revelation, many questioned why Salman has such a rule for women and not men. On India TV Chairman and Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma's show Aap Ki Adalat, Salman Khan finally addressed the same and said that he doesn't want people to look at women with bad intentions.

Salman Khan told Rajat Sharma that it is not the problem of the women but of a few men because they see women with wrong intentions. The actor said that he wants to make decent films that a family can enjoy together on the big screen. Salman Khan also stressed that time has changed and now it is not as safe for women as it was at the time when he used to remove his shirt on the screen during the initial days of his career.

How did it start?

It started when Palak Tiwari in an interview claimed that Salman Khan has a rule for all the women on sets to not wear a 'low neckline'. She assisted the director in Khan's film Antim. Palak said, "When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don’t think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule ‘Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. So my mom saw me (going to set) in proper shirt, jogger and covered and all. She was like, ‘Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?’ I said I am going to Salman Sir’s set. 'Wow, very wonderful,' she exclaimed."

When asked why such regulations existed for women, Palak referred to Salman as a "traditionalist... Of course, he says, "Jo pehenna hai pehno (wear whatever you want)," but he also says, "My girls should always be protected." If there are males around she doesn't know, it's not his own space where he doesn't trust everyone; he's like, 'the female should be safe, always'."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is looking forward to his next much-anticipated films after the success of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor is currently shooting for YRF's Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Salman Khan will also be seen in Pathaan X Tiger with Shah Rukh Khan.

