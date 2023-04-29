DYK Salman Khan fired a bullet at Shah Rukh Khan during Karan Arjun shoot | Aap Ki Adalat EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter uploads

The Tiger of Bollywood, Salman Khan got into the witness box for a poignant interrogation session with India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma. As we all know Rajat Sharma is known for his to-the-point questions and has the power to dig out some secrets from the personal lives of these celebrities. Salman Khan also shared a story of him and Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan.

Salman revealed that he once fired a bullet at Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Karan Arjun which made everyone die out of fear. Recalling the anecdote, the superstar shared, "when he once fired a shot at Shahrukh Khan. He said, "during shooting, there are blank guns. I got a blank gun from action director Bhiku Verma. A party was going on and Rajasthani folk dancers were present. I told Shahrukh, I'll call you for dance, you refuse, and then we will engage in scuffle, and here's a blank gun. I will fire a shot at you and you will fall down. Shahrukh said he was not in a mood, he was tired."

He further narrated the story, "My brother Sohail was there. I pulled Shahrukh's hand, and he snatched away his hand. He pushed me, I also pushed him, a scuffle ensued, I took out the gun and fired a shot at him. Shahrukh did a somersault and fell down. Javed Saheb's wife Honey Aunty was there. She said, I know him since childhood, he's not that type of boy. One journalist Nishi Presm was there. She said, I always knew this boy to be like this. Time Video owner Pravinbhai Shah said, we will all be in a soup, let's rush out."

"For ten minutes, I stood with red eyes, and said, Koi Nahin uthega, Sabko Maar Doonga. Rakesh ji's hands started trembling. I said, 'Shahrukh Uth, Shahrukh Uth (Shahrukh wake up). When Shahrukh didn't wake up, Sohail, Bhiku Da panicked. I checked my gun. Suddenly Shahrukh started snoring. So, the Pathan was at last aliuvew. I again fired 3-4 shots, and everybody started laughing.......I think Shahrukh is the best perform of the industry. There's no need to say this. This performance was much better than Arjun's performance. Everybody was convinced and many were trying to flee the set. It was a good experience", Salman concluded.

