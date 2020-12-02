Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN/ISABELLE/KATRINA Salman Khan praises Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle's performance in debut song 'Mashallah'

Isabelle Kaif, sister of Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, recently made her debut in the world of Punjabi music videos with Mashallah sung by Deep Money. While many have been praising the beauty for her performance, another appreciation message has just poured in. Guess whom's? Superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday took to his official Instagram handle and wrote words of praise for Isabelle. Sharing a video of his song, the actor wrote alongside, "Arre wah Isabel... lovely song and u looking good .. many congratulations @isakaif @rianamusicrecords @deepmoneyofficial."

Have a look at his post here:

Singer Deep Money in an interview called Isabelle who is new to the industry, quite professional. "I don't give suggestions to people. She is very professional and has done a very good job in the video. She liked the song and did everything very well," Deep told IANS. "There were retakes obviously, but that was okay. It was a good experience working with a new face," he added.

Sharing details of the song and its video, he said that the track has a dancehall and jazz feel to it. "It's about beauty of a girl. I am at a club and I see the girl. That's where the song begins. It's like her beauty is pulling me towards her," said Deep, who had worked with superstar Salman Khan on "Race 3".

On working with the actor again, he said: "If he wants to collaborate with me again, I am open to it. I am in touch with Salman. About a month ago, I had a word with him on the phone. He likes my songs. He said he would like to work with me again. Rest, I have to work hard. I have to make a good product."

Watch the full song 'Mashallah' here:

On the work front, Salman and Katrina were last seen together in the film 'Bharat.' Salman will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai while Katrina has Phone Bhoot and Sooryavanshi in line.

-With IANS inputs