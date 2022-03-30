Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SALMANKHAN Salman Khan's nephew Ahil's birthday celebration was filled with lights, fire and fun | INSIDE VIDEO

Salman Khan is a pure entertainer! Be it his films or his social media, posts, the Bollywood superstar knows how to keep his fans hooked. Every now then, he keeps on sharing pictures and videos giving insights into what's going on in his life. His latest Instagram post was no different and gave us an inside tour of the fun everyone had at his nephew Ahil's sixth birthday celebration. For those unversed, Ahil who happens to be the son of Salman's sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma son turned a year older on March 30. The video that was shared showed an open area decorated like a kids' adventure zone with everyone having a lot of fun.

Salman Khan could be seen talking to Arpita with the birthday boy standing next to them. They even enjoyed the stunts that were being performed. The clip ended with a loveable group picture. Sharing the video, the actor wrote alongside, "#ahilsbirthday."

Have a look:

This is not the first time we've seen Salman having fun with the kids. Everyone knows he loves to stay around the little kids and an example of the same was the latest viral video from his Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded concert in Dubai. The clip that went crazily viral showed the actor dancing with his nephew Ahil and niece Ayat to the tunes of his songs “Allah Duhai” and “Hud Hud Dabangg”.

See it here:

For those unversed, Arpita got married to Aayush Sharma who happens to be the grandson of former Congress politician Sukh Ram in 2014. In the year 2016, they welcomed their first kid and son Ahil while their daughter Ayat was born in 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan recently wrapped a shooting schedule of his upcoming Telugu debut 'Godfather', which co-stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Ram Charan. He is currently working on the third film in his hit franchise Tiger. Titled Tiger 3, it is directed by Maneesh Sharma and stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.