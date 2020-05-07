Salman Khan lauds Bobby Deol's poetic tribute to COVID-19 warriors, shares video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan lauds Bobby Deol's poetic tribute to COVID-19 warriors

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt the life of the people, corona warriors including doctors, nurses, policemen among others have been providing their services tirelessly. They do not just deserve respect but also gratitude for being on the frontline of the pandemic. Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who appreciates the work of COVID-19 warriors, shared a video on Monday, paying a poetic tribute to them. Now, superstar Salman Khan has reshared Bobby's video on Twitter and lauded the actor for his efforts and thoughtful tribute.

Sharing the video, Salman Khan wrote, "Chand roz ke baat hai yaaron... Jeetenge Agar ho Sabka Saath !!! @thedeol" In the video, Bobby Deol is seen reciting a poem that salutes the bravado of every Indian COVID-19 warrior who is out there protecting the people from the deadly virus. It poem is a soul-stirring testament of the indomitable human spirit and the unity which binds Indians together. Interestingly, the whole video has been shot at home by Bobby's younger son Dharam Deol.

Chand roz ke baat hai yaaron... Jeetenge Agar ho Sabka Saath !!! @thedeol pic.twitter.com/uAOJKVSLCt — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 6, 2020

Bobby shared, "When Sanjay told me about this poem, I was taken in by the simplicity of his expression of gratitude towards the COVID warriors, i resonated with it. It makes me very happy to be associated with this positivity, and I appreciate the way this situation has made us all join hands and come together. Who knew that social distancing could bring people together, with all of us checking up on one another and being there for people emotionally, if not in person. Although these are tough times faced by everyone around the world, it is heartwarming to see how this has brought us together to fight against a common enemy. We can all be a part of this noble fight by just staying at home and being supportive of our frontline warriors."

Salman Khan has always been very appreciative of Bobby Deol's work. The duo was seen together in the 2018 film Race 3. Salman even helped Bobby get back into the limelight and advised him to transform himself. During the promotions of Race 3, Bobby Deol revealed, "I met Salman one year ago, and he told me everyone has low and high phases. He said when he had a bad period he climbed on to my brother's back and Sanjay Dutt's back. That's when I told him, 'let me climb on to your back for support.' He remembered that, and since he wishes the best for me, he offered me this role over the phone. I was thrilled and I'm ready to work as hard as required."

