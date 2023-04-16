Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHAN Salman Khan flaunts six-pack abs in latest gym photo. See pic

Salman Khan's upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is set to be released soon. It will be released in theatres on April 21. Prior to that, the Bollywood superstar was very active on social media. He broke the internet again by uploading gym photographs of himself flaunting his six-pack abs!

Salman Khan is seen showcasing his six-pack abs in a new photo shared on his Instagram account. He's dressed in a blue shirt. Salman is covered in perspiration after a strenuous gym session. While posing for the camera, he looks to the left.

Several celebrities took to the comment section, but his ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani's comment received the most attention. "Killin it with the six pack," she said, adding a fire and raised hands emoji. One netizen replied, "Ye hai purani Aashiqi (This is old love)" in response to Sangeeta's comment, while another added, "Ye sab aapki mehnat hai (This is all your hard work)".

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan with Pooja Hedga, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and others. The film is set to be released in theatres on April 21, 2023. Farhad Samji directed it, while Salman Khan Films produced it. The film's plot revolves around Bhaijaan, an honest man. He lives peacefully with his brothers and employs violence to settle any disagreements. However, for the sake of his girlfriend, he chooses to change his ways. When Bhaijaan discovers that his girlfriend's family is in danger as a result of their prior rival, he sets out to defend them without alerting anybody.

