Palak Tiwari clarifies her statement about Salman Khan's 'low neckline' rule for women: 'Wanted to say...'

Palak Tiwari recently mentioned a cardinal rule that Salman Khan had made in regard to women on the sets of his films and their dressing outfits. Palak stated that Salman Khan has a rule that girls should not be wearing 'low neckline on the sets'. She was talking about the time when she was assisting the Bollywood superstar and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar on Antim: The Final Truth (2021). Her revelation stirred waves on the internet and several express their offense on social media. Now Palak Tiwari has issued a clarification that her statement was misunderstood.

As quoted by ETimes, Palak said, "It’s really been misunderstood. All I wanted to say is that I have put certain guidelines for myself as to how to dress around people who are way senior to me, who have I pretty much grown up idolising. Salman sir is of course one of them."

Palak Tiwari's confession about Salman

Earlier while speaking with Siddarth Kannan, Palak Tiwari had shared, "When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don’t think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule ‘Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. So my mom saw me (going to set) in proper shirt, jogger and covered and all. She was like, ‘Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?’ I said I am going to Salman Sir’s set. 'Wow, very wonderful,' she exclaimed."

When asked why such regulations existed for women, Palak referred to Salman as a "traditionalist... Of course, he says, "Jo pehenna hai pehno (wear whatever you want)," but he also says, "My girls should always be protected." If there are males around she doesn't know, it's not his own space where he doesn't trust everyone; he's like, 'the female should be safe, always'."

Palak is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, and Siddharth Nigam. KKBKKJ is a complete package with elements like action, romance and family drama at its core. It is scheduled for release on April 21, 2023, coinciding with Eid.

