Shehnaaz Gill dating Raghav Juyal? After Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde HINTS at their relationship | EXCLUSIVE

Shehnaaz Gill has been constantly in the news for her dating rumors with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Raghav Juyal. While the actors have not confirmed or denied their relationship, Salman Khan asked Shehnaaz to 'move on' during the trailer launch which was a hint enough to bring her in the spotlight. Now, Pooja Hegde, who will be seen romancing Khan in KKBKKJ, also reacted to this new love story in an exclusive conversation with India TV. Pooja Hegde talked about the upcoming Bollywood film and spilled the beans about the behind-the-scenes chemistry between the actors.

When asked about Shehnaaz Gill dating Raghav Juyal and Salman Khan's hint at their love affair, Pooja Hegde chose to be mysterious and said that she won't reveal secrets. The actress laughed and said, "I can't say anything, I am a team player." Well, it was another hint that there is something cooking between the two stars.

Pooja Hegde also talked about her chemistry with Salman Khan and said that he is very real. The actress said, "I think he is very simple and real because he knows he is a star so he doesn't need to show it." There were rumours that Pooja and Salman are dating each other but the actress rubbished the same and confirmed that she is single.

Meanwhile, during the trailer launch of the Bollywood movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, during a fun banter among the stras, Salman Khan asked Shehnaaz to move on and hinted about a chemistry that he noticed on the sets of the film without taking any names.

He said, "Main keh raha hoon move on kar jao", to which Shenaaz replied, "Kar gayi hoon (I have moved on)". Salman further added, "And Shehnaaz, I want you to move on. Kyuki mujhe aise lag raha hai… And I notice all these things. If I can notice this about me, then I can notice this about all of you also… Actually, I shouldn’t say much."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's KKBKKJ, directed by Farhad Samji, also stars Bhumika Chawla, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal to name a few. It will hit the theatres on April 21.

