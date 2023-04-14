Shehnaaz Gill-Raghav Juyal living together? Here's what fans say after Salman Khan's 'move on' comment

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shehnaaz Gill-Raghav Juyal

Shehnaaz Gill is rumoured to be dating actor Raghav Juyal. The duo has created a buzz in town after Salman Khan hinted about the same at the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Now, as per the latest report and viral social media trends, Shehnaaz and Raghav are living together. While the actors have not addressed the speculations, many of their fan clubs have been sharing the news about them moving in together. Not just this, a hashtag of their name, RagNaaz, has also been created.

During KKBKKJ trailer launch event, when the host asked Shehnaaz Gill whether she was nervous while shooting for the film, Salman intervened and said, "Main keh raha hoon move on kar jao" and Shenaaz quipped "Kar gayi hoon (I have moved on)". Salman further added, "And Shehnaaz, I want you to move on. Kyuki mujhe aise lag raha hai… And I notice all these things. If I can notice this about me, then I can notice this about all of you also… Actually, I shouldn’t say much."

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill rose to prominence following her appearance on Bigg Boss 13. Her chemistry with close friend and season winner, the late Sidharth Shukla, was well-liked by the audience. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be the actress's debut Hindi film with such a large production company.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman is set to make a comeback to the big screen in a leading role after four years with family entertainer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and the superstar hopes audiences will appreciate their effort. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie is a complete package with elements like action, romance and family drama at its core. It is scheduled for release on April 21, 2023, coinciding with Eid.



The trailer of the film was released recently. The three-and-a-half-minute trailer contains everything one would expect from a commercial Hindi film. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer shows glimpses of family dynamics as well as humor, romance, drama, music, and, of undoubtedly, jaw-dropping action. It rests on Salman Khan's shoulders because he knows the art of dominating in a variety of genres.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.

