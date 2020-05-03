Salman Khan donates food for the needy amid lockdown, thanks Jacqueline, Iulia, and others for contribution

Amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is leaving no stone unturned in helping the poor and the needy. He has been donating the daily wage workers and his recent video shows another act of charity by the Tiger Zinda hai actor. Salman shared a video on his social media in which he can be seen helping others to pass on a huge amount of what looks like food packets for the people who have been in need. The packets are being loaded on various bullock carts and tractors and not only Salman, but a lot of others can also be seen helping him in the act including actress Jacqueline Fernandez and his friend Iulia Vantur, who have been staying with him at his Panvel farmhouse amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Taking to Instagram and sharing the video, he captioned the same as, "Thanks for the contribution... thank you all @jacquelinef143 @vanturiulia @rahulnarainkanal @imkamaalkhan @niketan_m @waluschaa @abhiraj88." Have a look:

