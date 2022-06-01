'You will forever be remembered...' Salman Khan condoles demise of singer KK

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH/FILE IMAGE Salman Khan and KK

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday condoled the sudden demise of singer-composer KK aka Krishnakumar Kunnath. Taking to his Twitter, the actor wrote, "Deepest condolences to his family. You will forever be remembered in your music. #RIPKK." The playback singer passed away after a live performance in Kolkata on May 31. He was 53. Kunnath was brought dead at Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI).

ALSO READ: KK Last Rites: Singer to be cremated alongside mother, public darshan between 10 am-12 pm | LIVE UPDATES

The singer was performing at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening. After returning to his hotel, the singer complained of uneasiness following which he was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. He is survived by his wife and two children. ALSO READ: Bengali singer Rupankar Bagchi on outrage over FB live before KK's death: 'Didn't want to...'

Earlier in the day, actor Emraan Hashmi, while condoling the sudden demise of singer-composer KK, stated, 'Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special.' He took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of the singer KK expressing his grief.

He captioned the post, "A voice and talent like no other..They don't make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs. RIP Legend KK".

One of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. On Wednesday, the state government of Kolkata organised a gun salute for the deceased singer at the cultural centre, Rabindra Sadan, which was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

ALSO READ: 'Tu Kab Marega...' Badshah receives hate message from a user after KK's death. Rapper responds