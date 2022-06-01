KK Last Rites: Singer's mortal remains to leave for Mumbai; Mamata Banerjee pays tribute | LIVE UPDATES

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO KK

KK Last Rites LIVE UPDATES | The singer's mortal remains have left for Mumbai for last rites. Playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday night. He was 53. KK was in the city to perform at a function in Nazrul Manch organised by the Gurudas College. After returning to his hotel, the singer complained of uneasiness following which he was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Mamata Banerjee pays last respects

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee paid her last respects to singer #KK at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata. The family of the late singer was also present there. Following this, his mortal remains will leave for Mumbai for the last rites.

Gun salute for the singer's honour

West Bengal Chief Minister announced that the state government will give a gun salute to honour the singer. It was held at Rabindra Sadan.

Police registers case of unnatural death

Kolkata Police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the sudden demise of singer KK. The case has been registered at the New Market police station. Kolkata Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Murlidhar Sharma arrived at The Oberoi Grand where singer KK was staying. Meanwhile, the family of the singer arrived in Kolkata today. The mortal remains of the singer were kept at SSKM hospital where the postmortem was done. The mortal remains of KK were handed over to the family after the postmortem.