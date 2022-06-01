'Tu Kab Marega...' Badshah receives hate message from a user after KK's death. Rapper responds

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BADBOYSHAH Badshah

Rapper Badshah received an abusive message after condoling the untimely demise of singer KK. The playback singer passed away after a live performance in Kolkata on Tuesday evening. He was 53. His sudden demise left everyone shocked and teary-eyed. Soon after the news of his death surfaced, several celebrities paid tribute to the singer. Among them was, Badshah, who shared a picture of the singer and wrote 'Why?' with a broken heart emoji. However, soon after his post, the rapper received a hate message from an Instagram user.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Badshah dropped a screenshot of the abusive message which read, "Tu kab marega...". Sharing the post, the rapper wrote, "Just to give you an idea what sort of hate we face on an everyday basis."

In another Story, Badshah continued "What you see is an illusion, what you hear is a lie, some dying to meet you, some pray for you to die."

KK dies at 53

The playback singer passed away on Tuesday evening (May 31) after a live performance in Kolkata. He was 53. Kunnath was brought dead at Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI). KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening. ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan mourn KK's demise; say his voice ensured the success of their films

He felt sick while performing. After returning to his hotel, the singer complained of uneasiness following which he was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

On Wednesday, the state government of Kolkata organised a gun salute for the deceased singer at the cultural centre, Rabindra Sadan, which was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. After the gun salute, his mortal remains were taken to the airport via a 'green corridor'. His body will be flown to Mumbai and his last rites will be performed on Thursday.