Saif Ali Khan on being compared to R Madhavan in 'Vikram Vedha' remake: 'everyone is different'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIKROSHAN, RMADHAVAN Saif Ali Khan opens up on comparison to R Madhavan

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha is nearing its release date. The stars are going to all lengths to promote their film and create a buzz amongst the audience. The captivating visuals in the trailer have lured in viewers, who are now eagerly awaiting the movie. Ahead of its release, Saif Ali Khan recently addressed his comparison to R Madhavan, who played the same role as Saif's upcoming role in the Tamil adaptation of Vikram Vedha.

During an event, the Tashan actor was quizzed if he is nervous or excited about the comparisons. He replied that he actually welcomes comparison and he hopes that he is able to bring an interesting take on it. He said, "Somebody told me something once. We are called stars, and there is a whole galaxy of them. And the reason there are so many is that everyone is different. So, I hope I am able to bring an interesting take on it."

Earlier, during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when R Madhavan was asked to choose between Hrithik and Saif in reference to their upcoming film Vikram Vedha, he said, "I do not want to give you a very diplomatic answer. Hrithik Roshan is awesome looking, but I am really looking forward to Saif’s performance because he is playing me. I want to know whether he will beat me, and make it more convincing, because I have a feeling he will."

Speaking about the film, Vikram Vedha is an official adaptation of the Tamil film of the same name, where the two lead actors were R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The action-thriller is written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. After the 2019 movie War, the thriller is Hrithik Roshan's comeback to the big screen. It also has pivotal performances by Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi.

Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wish brother Sunny on his birthday with unseen wedding pictures

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth, and Reliance Entertainment. The film is slated for release on September 30th, 2022. Earlier, the makers of the film released the trailer, and it took the internet by storm.

Also read: Vikram Vedha Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer to enjoy a blockbuster opening?

Latest Entertainment News