Run Lola Run star Franka Potente cheers for Taapsee Pannu's Looop Lapeta | WATCH

The release of Taapsee Pannu's Looop Lapeta became extra special as German actor Franka Potente, who was the lead actress in the 1998 hit movie, Run Lola Run sent a video message for Taapsee and the team of the film. For the unversed, Looop Lapeta is the official remake of the German film.

Taapsee took to Twitter and shared the video message from Franka. In the selfie video of 22-second, the 47-year-old actress said, "Hi guys, this is Franka. I think it is so exciting that you are shooting a remake of Run Lola Run after all these years. I'm honoured. I think it's very cool. I just wanted to wish you good luck."

She sent a special message forTaapsee, who is reprising her role in the film. "Good luck to Taapsee. I'm sure you will be amazing and I can't wait to see the film," she said in the video.

Thanking Franka, the actress wrote, "This makes it special looooooop number of times! Thank you, Franka! It’s launch day for #LooopLapeta & here we have the OG Savi, loooped along to win our hearts #LooopLapeta streaming from today on #Netflix."

Apart from Taapsee, the film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead role. German actor Moritz Bleibtreu played Bhasin's role in the original movie. The Netflix film revolves around Taapsee as Savi caught up in a time loop, trying to save her 'useless boyfriend', essayed by Tahir.

Directed by Aakash Bhatia, 'Looop Lapeta' released on February 4.