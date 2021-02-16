Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVIKAPOOR Roohi Trailer Out: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor & Varun Sharma invite you to their 'spooky wedding'

The trailer of much-awaited horro-comedy 'Roohi' starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma has finally been released by the makers. Just yesterday, the title of the film was changed from 'Roohi Afzana' and the release date was also announced. Directed by Hardik Mehta, the film will take fans into the 'spooky wedding' of the trio. The announcement of the trailer release was made by the actress on Instagram with a caption that read, "Roohi Trailer Iss baar mard ko jyada dard hoga! #RoohiTrailer out now. #Roohi in cinemas 11th March, 2021." The film tells the story of a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoon.

Not only this, but just before the trailer release, two posters of the film were unveiled that showed the terrified side of Rajkummar and Varun while Janhvi was seen a sthe ghost bride. The posters had the tagline-- Mard Ko Zyada Dard Hoga and was captioned, "Aaiyega zaroor Iss Bhootiya Shaadi mein. #RoohiTrailerOutAt12pm, stay tuned. #Roohi in cinemas 11th March 2021!."

Watch the trailer of 'Roohi' here:

A teaser was released yesterday which reveals the vibe of the horror-comedy, which ends with a picture that shows a bride and two grooms. Janhvi shared the same and wrote, "Iss Bhootiya Shaadi mein aapka swagat hai! #MagicOfCinemaReturns; movie releases 11th March."

The film, which also stars 'Fukrey' fame actor Varun Sharma, marks the first-ever collaboration of Rajkummar and Janhvi. Rajkummar and Varun have earlier shared screen space in 2015 release 'Dolly Ki Doli'.

A Jio Studios Presentation, 'Roohi' is being produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. 'Roohi', which is the first major Bollywood release post lockdown, was set to hit the cinemas in the first week of June last year, but the film had to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The upcoming horror-comedy will also become the first film to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place.

The film is based on the lines of the 2018 hit film 'Stree' which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

-With ANI inputs