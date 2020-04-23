Rohman Shawl tries to woo Sushmita Sen in a unique way, gives 'best girlfriend ever' a kiss. Watch video

Rohman Shawl tries to woo Sushmita Sen in a unique way, gives 'best girlfriend ever' a kiss

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is one of the fittest actresses of the industry. During the time when the countrymen are practicing social distancing with their family, Sush too is making the best efforts to keep herself healthy along with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The two have been sharing pictures on their respective social media of what's keeping them busy. And this time it's Rohman who is trying to woo the 'best girlfriend ever' through yoga pose in which he excels at later which he even gives her a kiss on her forehead. Adorable right?

Rohman added the photo on his Insta profile and captioned it as, "#garbhasana Sushmita Sen, ab toh pairo k neeche se haath jod kar kehta hu, you are better at chess (folding my hands from under my leg and saying, you are better at chess) (sic)."

While the actress shared the video in which the two were seen performing yoga together and wrote, "All grown up & yet nothing beats the comfort of the fetus pose!! Nothing calms the mind faster than going back to the source!! Besides, @rohmanshawl attempting this with me is #adorable. We wish you calm & all the love in the world!! #yourturn. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga (sic)."

Sushmita even conducted an Instagram live session with her family and interacted with her fans.

A few days back, she uploaded her pictures of acing few yoga asanas which were challenged to her by Rohman. Have a look:

On the work front, Sush who has been away from the silver screen from quite a long time will soon be making her comeback. However, she hasn't announced anything yet about the project but it is being said that she will be seen in the new show called Aarya.

