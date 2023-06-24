Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra's new photos leave us wanting for more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHARMA Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Days after the teaser, new stills from Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's film were shared by the makers on Saturday. The carousel post features the film's cast and their adorable moments. It includes solo pictures of all the lead actors including Alia, Ranveer, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. However, if one looks closely, you can find a major plot twist in the pictures of Dharmendra and Shabana. The first picture features Sholey actor with a red sweater in his hand. The second has Jaya looking into the camera, dressed in a traditional outfit. Well, in another picture, Shabana Azmi also with a red sweater in her hand, is kept close to her heart.

Other photos include, much-in-romace, Rocky and Rani aka Ranveer and Alia posing together. Jaya Bachchan is seen in a blue salwar suit and white hair. She plays the role of Dharmendra's wife and Ranveer's grandmother. The caption on the post read, "'Tease-ing' you with some exclusive Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani images. Keep the love coming. A film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year, in cinemas on 28th July 2023." There is also a still of Dharmendra kissing Ranveer's forehead in an emotional moment. Take a look:

In February, Karan Johar announced the new release date of the film on Instagram. He wrote, "They say ‘sabr ka phal meetha hota hai’, so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story - we're coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar!#RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas 28th July, 2023."

About the film:

A family drama, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead alongside veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. This is the first time that Karan will be directing veterans Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Dharmendra will be playing a romantic role in the movie and will be seen wooing both Jaya and Shabana's characters.

As per reports, Shabana will be playing the role of Alia’s on-screen grandmother while Jaya will be Ranveer's on-screen grandma. Jaya will also play the role of sweet-maker or halwai in the film. The film has been shot in Mumbai, Delhi and other locations. The storyline will be filled with laughter and drama.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh REACTS after getting shoutout from top US leader at luncheon hosted for PM Modi

ALSO READ: Tiku Weds Sheru review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur’s awkward pairing along with shoddy writing sink Kangana Ranaut’s rom-com ship

Latest Entertainment News