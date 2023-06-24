Diljit Dosanjh REACTS after getting shoutout from top US leader at luncheon hosted for PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Diljit Dosanjh and Antony Blinken

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hosted by US vice president Kamala Harris in Washington DC on Friday. At the luncheon, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted how India is part of their daily lives and talked about the love they share with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh. For the unversed, Diljit is the first Punjabi singer to perform at US music festival Coachella. Also, the US leader mentioned Jhumpa Lahiri's novels, samosas (Indian snack), and Mindy Kaling's comedy.

What Antony Blinken said about Diljit?

He said, "Here in the US, India is a part of our daily lives. We enjoy our Jhumpa Lahiri novels over samosas. We laugh at the comedies of Mindy Kaling. We dance to the beats of Diljit at Coachella. And yes Mr Prime Minister and I can say this from personal experience, we keep ourselves more or less fit and healthy doing yoga. The United States is endlessly enriched by our thriving Indian diaspora. Doctors, teachers, engineers, business-leaders, public servants almost all of them were at White House lawns yesterday to greet you."

Diljit Dosanjh reacts

Hours after the remark, Diljit shared a clip of Anthony Blinken's address on Twitter and added Indian and American Flags. He, however, didn't caption the post.

Diljit Dosanjh makes history at Coachella stage

In April 2023, the Peaches crooner made every Indian proud by becoming the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella. It is an annual music festival in Indio, Coachella Valley, California to exhibit top-class performers from all over the globe. The actor-singer performed his hit tracks including Proper Patola, Raat Di Gedi, Born to Shine, Jatt Da Pyaar, Peaches, Laembadgini, and more. American DJ Diplo was spotted grooving on the beats of his Punjabi songs in the crowd.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh sets the stage on fire with his performance at Coachella again

What's next for Diljit?

The Punjabi singer is all set to come up with Netflix's film 'Chamkila', which is helmed by Imtiaz Ali. The film presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, Amar Singh Chamkila who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which led to his assassination at a young age of 27. The highest record-selling artist of his time, Chamkila is still regarded as one of the best live-stage performers that Punjab has ever produced. Parineeti Chopra is also a part of the film, which will stream on Netflix in 2024.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh's Amar Singh Chamkila teaser out: Netizens split over film's Punjabi flavor

Latest Entertainment News