Diljit Dosanjh sets the stage on fire with his performance at Coachella again

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DILJITDOSANJH Diljit Dosanjh sets the stage on fire at Coachella

Diljit Dosanjh made history recently by being the first Punjabi artist to perform at the renowned music festival. On April 23, the singer made his second appearance at Coachella, performing once again at the music festival. At the concert, he sang more of his hit songs and engaged with the crowd.

On Sunday, the Punjabi singer made his second performance at Coachella. He sported a white outfit, stylish glasses and lit up the stage with desi beats. Diljit posted snippets of his Coachella performance on his instagram account, and fans showered him with their wholehearted appreciation.

As soon as he shared the pictures, fans flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Even watching the livestream was so dope." Another user commented, "Taking indian music global, so proud." A third user wrote, "You are a star."

Lilly Singh said on social media that she was going to Coachella for the first time simply to see Diljit. Following the concert, the two met backstage.

Prior to his second performance, the actor-singer posted a picture of himself on the highway next to a large billboard promoting his Coachella performance. Diljit is seen in the image sitting atop a car and gazing out towards the board while donning a dark tank top and shorts.

Last weeked, Diljit Dosanjh, clad in a black Punjabi Kurta, and Tamba performed at the Coachella 2023 music festival on songs such as Born To Shine, Jatt Da Pyaar, Peaches, Proper Patola, and Laembadgini, among others. He provided BTS photographs leading up to his Coachella appearance after his much-anticipated performances. In the first image, he is seen playing on stage in front of a large crowd.

In the next images, he wore his regular outfit with yellow gloves and trainers. Other photographs showed his backup dancers preparing for the performance.

For the unversed, Coachella is one of the world's most popular music festivals, held over two consecutive weekends in California.

Also read: Popular Kannada TV actor Sampath J Ram dies by suicide at 35

Also read: Manoj Bajpayee to play lawyer in Bandaa; announces project on his birthday | Deets

Latest Entertainment News