Manoj Bajpayee to play lawyer in Bandaa; announces project on his birthday | Deets

In his next OTT project, Manoj Bajapyee will be seen as a lawyer. The film will stream on ZEE5.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 23, 2023 15:54 IST
Manoj Bajpayee to play lawyer in Bandaa
Image Source : INSTA/MANOJBAJPAYEE Manoj Bajpayee to play lawyer in Bandaa

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most versatile actors in the tinsel town. He has shown his acting abilities in a number of films and web series. Over the years, he has garnered an enormous fandom with his acting chops. Now, Bajpayee is all set to appear in his new OTT show. The actor turned a year wiser on Sunday and made an official announcement about his next OTT project, Bandaa. 

The actor took to his Twitter handle and shared the first poster of Bandaa. He wrote, "Jab baat ho insaaf ki, sirf ek hi Bandaa kaafi hai Witness the trial of the century, inspired from true events, only on ZEE5 (sic)." In Bandaa, Manoj portrays a lawyer who battles for truth and justice alone despite all difficulties.

Talking about his new project, Bajpayee said, "It gives me immense joy to announce my third collaboration with ZEE5 for Bandaa. After our successful partnership with Silence...Can You Hear it? and Dial 100, we are now bringing a captivating story to life that deserves all the attention, and I can't wait for you to join us on this incredible adventure! I am excited to present another glimpse of Bandaa which will premiere soon on ZEE5."

The film will be available for streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5 shortly. Suparn S. Varma's courtroom drama 'Bandaa,' helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vinod Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh, and Vishal Gurnani, is a Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited production.

Meanwhile, Bajpayee was most recently seen in the OTT film Gulmohar, which was distributed on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor appeared in the picture alongside Sharmila Tagore. In Gulmohar, he played Arun Batra. Following that, the performer has Dispatch and Joram in the works.

