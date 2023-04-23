Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan's film doubles business, witnesses BIG JUMP

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 2

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 2: After a lukewarm response on the opening day, Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's film managed to double the business on Day 2. It was expected that the film will fare well at the box office on the weekend. On Saturday, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnessed a big jump at the ticket window. According to the early estimate reported in Box Office India, the film is looking at a Rs 25 cr box office collection on Day 2.

Salman Khan fans definitely celebrated Eid by watching the superstar's family entertainer. On Day 1, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earned Rs 15.81 crore at the box office in India which became Khan's second-lowest opening. Considering his blockbusters like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick and others, KBKJ opened below expectations.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The Farhad Samji directorial, which hit the theatres ahead of Eid, is Salman's first big screen release in a leading role in four years. A Salman Khan Film (SKF) production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Salman Khan Upcoming Movies

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan has more interesting projects in the line-up. The actor is currently working on YRF's Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film is expected to release later this year. Salman Khan also has Pathan X Tiger which will bring together him and Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen.

