Popular Kannada TV actor Sampath J Ram dies by suicide at 35

In a tragic incident, prominent Kannada actor Sampath J Ram left for his heavenly abode at the age of 35. According to reports, he died by suicide on April 22 at his home in Nelamangala. The news of his demise has shocked the whole Kannada film industry.

According to reports, Sampath J Ram was compelled to take this severe action due to a lack of work. However, no official information has been received from his family or friends.

Sampath has appeared in popular serials such as Agnisakshi and was recently featured in the highly praised film Sri Balaji Photo Studio. Rajesh Dhruva, who directed the film, expressed his sadness at Sampath's demise in a lengthy post on his social media page.

His statement in Kannada roughly translates to "Son, we do not have the strength to bear your parting. So many movies are made, there is so much fighting to be done, and there is still plenty of time to make your dreams come true. Your avoided stage still has a lot to offer. Please come back." Sampath's tragic death has been mourned by many of his friends and coworkers.

Last year, in September, Kannada TV actor Mandya Ravi aka Ravi Prasad, passed away. He was admitted to BGS Hospital, Bangalore. Reportedly, he was suffering from multiple organ failures and failed to respond to treatment. Son of writer Dr H S Muddegowda, he hailed from Madhya Pradesh. Mandya Ravi was 42 years old and is survived by his parents, wife, a son and two sisters. Apart from Kannada, he had also acted in Tamil and Telugu television serials. Although he was an actor by profession, Mandya Ravi had pursued masters in English and was also a law graduate.

