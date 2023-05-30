Diljit Dosanjh's Amar Singh Chamkila teaser out: Netizens split over film's Punjabi flavor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DILJITDOSANJH Diljit Dosanjh's Amar Singh Chamkila teaser out

The teaser for the upcoming movie Amar Singh Chamkila has finally been released by the streaming giant Netflix. The Imtiaz Ali directorial features Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead. The film presents the untold true story of Indian singer and musician of Punjabi music. Chamkila and his wife Amarjot were killed, along with two members of their band on 8 March 1988 in an assassination which remains unresolved.

On Tuesday, the streaming giant shared the teaser for the film on their official Instagram account. The text in the teaser reads, "Netflix presents the untold true story of the greatest singer of his time. The highest record selling artist of Punjab. Died at age 27." In the brief scene, we see Diljit Dosanjh as Amar Singh Chamkila speaking to a crowd.

The caption of the post read, "Jo naam saalon se aapke dil aur dimaag pe chaaya hai woh ab aapke saamne aaya hai. Watch the untold story of Punjab’s highest record-selling artist, Amar Singh #Chamkila, coming soon only on Netflix."

As soon as the teaser was released, it elicited a mixed set of reactions from netizens over its representation of Punjabi culture. One user wrote, "Punjabi film Gujarati lag rahi hai." Another user commented, "Why is there more Hindi touch? It sounds weird for the theme of the movie." A third user wrote, "Film is lacking in punjabi touch."

In a statement, director Imtiaz Ali expressed his excitement about the film, saying, "Creating 'Amar Singh Chamkila' and depicting the life of this iconic music star of the masses has been a unique journey for me. The film explores the frenzied popularity of Chamkila's audacious songs that society couldn't ignore or swallow."

A.R. Rahman, who previously collaborated with the filmmaker on Tamasha and Rockstar, composed the soundtrack for the movie. As a result, the audience is certain to have a phenomenal musical experience with the film.

