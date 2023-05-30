OTT Releases This Week: Asur 2, Scoop, School Of Lies and other new Hindi web series and movies

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Releases This Week

OTT Releases This Week: With the new Hindi web series, and Tamil and Malayalam movies coming on OTT, there is a wide variety of content to be watched on the digital platforms this week. Netflix, Zee5. Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, MX Player, and others have a line-up of new series and movies that will be released. From Scoop based on a true story to Asur 2 which has been one of the most awaited web series, there is something interesting to watch for everyone.

So grab your favorite snacks and binge-watch this weekend. Know what all is releasing on OTT.

Asur 2

The second season of the acclaimed crime thriller series Asur is here. The second season will see Barun Sobti, Arshad Warsi, Amey Wagh, and Riddhi Dogra reprise their roles from the first season. The show chronicles the story of a serial killer on the loose in the backdrop of myths and religion. According to the makers, season one ended with a cliffhanger pondering over the fate of the elusive killer and the horror games that unfolded.

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

Release Date: June 1, 2023

Directed by: Oni Sen

Language: Hindi

Scoop

The crime drama 'Scoop' highlights society's rush to pass the judgement as the character of crime reporter Jagruti Pathak is caught between the nexus of the police, the underworld, and the media. It is inspired by real events and Jigna Vora's memoir, 'Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison' and tells how she was framed by the police and investigating agencies for abetting the murder of crime reporter Jyotirmoy Dey citing professional rivalry.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: June 2, 2023

Directed by: Hansal Mehta

Language: Hindi

A Beautiful Life

The synopsis reads, "When a young fisherman with a hidden talent gets discovered by a music producer, he must decide if he's ready to open himself up to stardom — and love." It stars Christopher, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and Christine Albeck Børge.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: June 1, 2023

Directed by: Mehdi Avaz

Language: English

School Of Lies

New Hindi web series School Of Lies presents the story of a missing school boy and how the entire machinery by the school and cops is put in action to find the missing boy. It follows the RISE - the boarding school, as a 12-year-old Shakti goes missing, things start to spiral out of control, revealing the hidden skeletons in the closet of the boarding school. It shows Nimrat Kaur in the role of a school counsellor who talks to the students to uncover the mystery behind the boy's disappearance.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: June 2, 2023

Directed by: Avinash Arun

Language: Hindi

Hatyapuri

The bengali thriller Hatyapuri is arriving on OTT. It stars Indraneil Sengupta, Abhijit Guha, Paran Bandyopadhyay, Supriyo Dutta and others. The synopsis reads, "Renowned investigator Pradosh Chandra Mitter, aka Feluda, goes on a vacation to the coastal city of Puri. But a trail of blood follows him and his team as they get pulled into solving a sudden murder."

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date: June 2, 2023

Directed by: Sandip Ray

Language: Hindi, Bengali

Manifest Season 4 Part 2

Manifest was earlier cancelled but then Netflix renews it for the last season. The show follows various passengers from fictional flight Montego Air 828 who experience a severe bout of turbulence while flying from Jamaica to New York City. Only when they land, they learn that five and a half years actually passed, and they have returned with the special ability to see glimpses of events to come.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: June 2, 2023

Directed by: Melissa Roxburgh

Language: English

Mumbaikar

Mumbaikar stars Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi, Ranvir Shorey, Sachin Khedekar, Tanya Maniktala, and Sanjay Mishra. The action thriller movie is a remake of the blockbuster Tamil movie Maanagaram and shows how the kidnapping of a child goes wrong and all the twists and turns that follow.

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

Release Date: June 2, 2023

Directed by: Santosh Sivan

Language: Hindi, Tamil Dubbed

Indian Summers Season 2

Step into the mesmerizing world of ‘Indian Summer Season 2’, a captivating historical drama that transports viewers to the breathtaking landscapes of the Himalayas and tea plantations of Northern India. Set three years after Season 1, this 10-episodic series unfolds in 1935, in the enchanting Indian retreat of Shimla, nestled in the Himalayas. The assassination attempt on Viceroy Lord Willingdon and the unexpected arrival of Lord Hawthorne throws Ralph's future into uncertainty. Meanwhile, Cynthia's Royal Simla Club becomes the setting for a momentous visit from Maharaja Maritpur and his elegant and enigmatic mistress, Sirene.

OTT Platform: MX Player

Release Date: June 7, 2023

Directed by: Santosh Sivan

Language: Hindi

Happy Binge-Watching!

DON'T MISS

Confirmed! Salman Khan announces Bigg Boss OTT S2 on JioCinema | Watch

Priyanka Chopra & Richard Madden’s Citadel renewed for second season

Latest Web Series News