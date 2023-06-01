Asur 2 Twitter Reactions: Fans calls Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti's new Hindi web series a 'MASTERPIECE'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Asur 2 Twitter Reactions and Review

Asur 2 Twitter Reactions: Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti's much-awaited thriller web series has premiered on Jio Cinema and how. While only the first two episodes of the celebrated franchise web show have been released but fans are already calling it a masterpiece. According to social media users, Asur 2 has managed to hit the ball out of the park with clean and powerful dialogues and strong performances. Many fans also claim that the first two episodes are enough to call the new Hindi web series a winner.

Regarding Asur 2, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, "The second season of the much-celebrated series #Asur lives up to the humongous expectations… A well-structured plot with interesting layers, #Asur2 is absolutely binge-worthy stuff that will keep you hooked all through… If you enjoyed the first season, chances are you will." A Twitter user wrote, "In my cinema experience I never saw this type of clean dialogue writing."

Another user wrote, "An absolutely brilliant start to #Asur2 : The 2 episodes make you revisit the case of an antagonist driven to create anarchy! The characters are burdened by guilt & grief but want the madness to end: The layered writing stays consistent: Pumped to see more"

Talking about the picturisation in the web series, a fan tweeted, "What a Monster Intro They Have created Mann... The Animation, those sanskrit Shloka's, the thought behind it, that obsessive background music."

Check out the reactions here-

Now fans are eagerly waiting for the next episodes of Asur 2 on Jio Cinema which is available to watch for free.

Directed by Onir Sen, Asur 2 sees Barun Sobti, Arshad Warsi, Amey Wagh, and Riddhi Dogra reprise their roles from the first season. The show chronicles the story of a serial killer on the loose in the backdrop of myths and religion. According to the makers, season one ended with a cliffhanger pondering over the fate of the elusive killer and the horror games that unfolded. So the second season is ready to unfold mystery further.

