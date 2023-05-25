Confirmed! Salman Khan announces Bigg Boss OTT S2 on JioCinema | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Still from Bigg Boss 16 featuring Salman Khan

Putting a full stop to the speculations, Salman Khan has finally announced to be the part of Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Bigg Boss is one of the most successful reality shows on television, and today, it’s number one. In its first season which was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar in 2021, Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner. Now, as the makers gear up for the second edition of the digital reality show.

Earlier, the speculations were doing the round that the preparations for the promo shoot have begun and the promo is finally here. Watch.

While many names are popping up who might participate in the reality show, rumours are rife that actor Tanuj Kewalramani could also be appearing in the upcoming season. Reportedly, the show's casting director, Aakash Sharma is in talks with Tanuj regarding his possible participation in the show. It was earlier reported, Rajeev Sen, brother of Sushmita Sen has been approached for Bigg Boss OTT season 2. It seems that Rajeev is very much keen on participating in a reality show. According to E-times, he told them that he's very keen on the show and that he will see if things will work out. The actor is in doubt to give a straight yes, as he had to dedicate three months to the show, and he is facing some schedule clashes.

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss, which airs exclusively on the streaming platform Voot. The first season was hosted by Karan Johar and premiered in August 2021. The show features a group of contestants known as Housemates, who are confined to the Bigg Boss House and monitored around the clock by cameras and microphones. The winner of the show will receive a cash prize and the coveted "OTT edition" trophy.

After a successful season of Bigg Boss 16, looks like it is time for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 to entertain all of us. Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the most loved hosts of all the Bigg Boss seasons, It will be really exciting to see how Salm deals with the contestants this time. On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for Tiger 3 and was last seen in the family entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan.

